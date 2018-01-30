Kent Bazemore carries Hawks past Timberwolves

Kent Bazemore’s favorite play, a chase-down blocked shot, was even sweeter when the defensive gem followed his biggest shot of the game.

Bazemore scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied after trailing by 11 in the third quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-100 on Monday.

The clutch 3 by Bazemore gave the Hawks a 99-96 lead they did not relinquish. The margin was only one when Bazemore chased down former teammate Jeff Teague for a blocked shot that stood following a replay review by officials.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 for Minnesota.

Bucks 107, 76ers 95

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Bucks pounded Philadelphia for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.

Celtics 111, Nuggets 110

In Denver, Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Jaylen Brown hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining for the Celtics, who blew a 20-point lead and trailed heading into the final period.

Pacers 105, Hornets 96

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo had a 25-point outing, Myles Turner added 22 and the Pacers pulled away late for a victory over Charlotte.

Grizzlies 120, Suns 109

In Memphis, Tyreke Evans scored 27 points, Wayne Selden added 17 points and the Grizzlies sent Phoenix to its fifth straight loss.

Heat 95, Mavericks 88

In Dallas, Hassan Whiteside had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Heat completed another season series sweep of the Mavericks.