Takako Oguchi picked for Olympic women’s skeleton

Olympic debutant Takako Oguchi will represent Japan in the women’s skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month, the Japan Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation announced Monday.

After a redistribution of berths by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation on Saturday, the JBLSF confirmed their intention to add Oguchi after initially being told by the sport’s governing body that Japan did not win a quota spot in the women’s skeleton.

The 33-year-old Oguchi started competing internationally during the 2006-2007 season and finished second at the national championships last year.

Hiroatsu Takahashi and Katsuyuki Miyajima are set to compete in the men’s skeleton events, but no Japanese athletes qualified for the women’s, two- or four-man bobsleigh events. It will be the first time the bobsleigh field will not include a Japanese entrant since the 1972 Sapporo Games.