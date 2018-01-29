Two-division WBC champion Momo Koseki hangs up gloves

WBC women’s atomweight and minimum flyweight champion Momo Koseki is hanging up her gloves as of Monday, her gym has announced.

The 35-year-old Koseki has decided to retire citing a sense of accomplishment after capturing her second world title in the minimum flyweight title bout against compatriot Yuko Kuroki, the Aoki gym said the same day.

She will relinquish her belts and work on becoming a physical therapist, the gym said.

Koseki earned the atom weight title in August 2008 and has defended it 17 times, a record for a Japanese boxer in the men’s or women’s game.