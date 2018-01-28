Stephen Curry scores 49 to help Warriors beat Celtics

The “M-V-P!” chants rained down, and Stephen Curry played every bit like one yet again. Mouthpiece dangling and shots dropping.

He has had so many brilliant back-and-forths with Kyrie Irving in recent years, and this one will surely be added to that list among the best.

Curry scored 49 points with 13 of those over the final 1:42 and hit eight 3-pointers, lifting the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics 109-105 on Saturday night in what is already being hyped as a potential NBA Finals matchup come June.

Irving scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting with five 3s, but Boston failed to build momentum from a win at the Clippers on Wednesday night and lost for the fifth time in six games.

“The way he started the game tonight was pretty crazy,” Curry said. “We try to bring the best out of each other. Tonight was one of those nights, just a fun way to play.”

The NBA’s top teams from their respective conferences put on quite an entertaining show.

Curry made a go-ahead 3 with 1:42 to play, scored on a driving layup the next time down before eight late free throws. He also made three of his 3s over the final 4:20 of the third quarter for the Warriors, who had lost the last two matchups to the Celtics and two in a row at home. The Warriors fell 92-88 at Boston on Nov. 16 in which they squandered a 17-point lead.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who haven’t lost to the same Eastern Conference opponent twice in the same season during fourth-year coach Steve Kerr’s tenure. Draymond Green had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Curry’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the third put Golden State up 70-63, he hit another at the 2:52 mark then connected once more at 2:12 as Golden State grabbed momentum heading into the final period up 80-73.

The two-time NBA MVP scored 18 points in the third, shot 16 for 24 and 8 of 13 from long range while notching his second 40-point game of the season and 29th of his career in the regular season. Fans chanted “M-V-P!” as he made two free throws with 43 seconds left, two more at the 10.3 mark, another pair with 6.9 seconds left and two more at 1.6.

Irving was sensational himself.

Plenty familiar with Golden State from three straight Finals matchups with the Cavaliers, he hit his first seven shots with three 3-pointers while Jaylen Brown converted his first four field goals including two 3s. Boston built a 34-24 lead late in the opening quarter and stayed ahead by 10 going into the second.

He didn’t miss his first shot until a driving floater 4:16 before halftime. Irving too appreciates the push from Curry.

“Oh yeah. I’ve been going against him for the last seven years,” Irving said. “This special team that they have now, adding KD, you’ve seen how they’ve kind of transformed from the first year they won it to now being two-time champions. The bench, everyone. It’s always a high-level game.”

Thunder 121, Pistons 108

In Detroit, Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift surging Oklahoma City over the Pistons.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off on a stretcher in the third quarter after landing hard on the court after trying to jump for an alley-oop. The scary injury put a damper on the Thunder’s seventh straight victory. It’s the NBA’s longest current winning streak.

Timberwolves 111, Knicks 97

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in his return to the lineup, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 19 rebounds for his NBA-leading 43rd double-double.

Butler added six rebounds and five assists after missing four games with right knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, and Jamal Crawford added 16 to help the Timberwolves snap a two-game skid.

Wizards 129, Hawks 104

In Atlanta, Markieff Morris matched his season high with 23 points and Washington used balanced scoring and strong 3-point shooting to overcome the absence of John Wall.

Wall, selected to his fifth All-Star team as a reserve Tuesday, did not play due to a recurrence of soreness and swelling in his left knee.

Heat 95, Hornets 91

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Wayne Ellington added 17, including a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to seal the outcome, and the Heat snapped a two-game slide.

Nuggets 91, Mavericks 89

In Denver, Nikola Jokic completed his second triple-double with a late jumper to put the Nuggets ahead, and the Nuggets held on to beat Dallas.

Pacers 114, Magic 112

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo scored 24 points, Lance Stephenson added a season-high 21 and the Pacers overcame a late 10-point deficit to beat Orlando.