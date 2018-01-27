Hiroyuki Kinoshita sparks Evessa in comeback victory over Susanoo Magic

Osaka’s Hiroyuki Kinoshita had the hot hand in the decisive third quarter.

Kinoshita had a team-best nine points in the third, including two big 3-pointers, to spark the Evessa to a 70-58 road win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

The veteran guard, who turns 38 on Feb. 18, hadn’t reached double digits in points since a 16-point outing on Dec. 12.

Keith Benson chipped in with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks and Soichiro Fujitaka poured in 11 points for Osaka (9-22), while David Wear had nine points and eight boards and Takuya Hashimoto added seven points. The Evessa shot 37.9 percent from the field.

Shimane (7-24) took a 35-28 lead into halftime .

Osaka responded by outscoring the hosts 29-13 in the third quarter in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture.

Tyler Stone led the Magic with 21 points and Josh Scott had 18 points, 11 boards and three rejections. Ex-Evessa shooting guard Takuya Soma scored 10 points.

Shimane struggled to put the ball in the basket, converting only 21 of 66 shots (31.8 percent).

SeaHorses 83, Albirex BB 77

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Makoto Hiejima delivered a vintage 23-point performance and dished out eight assists to ignite Mikawa in a win over its Central Division rival.

Hiejima sank 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Daniel Orton poured in 15 points for the SeaHorses (24-7) and Isaac Butts and Kosuke Kanamaru had 14 apiece, while J.R. Sakuragi finished with nine points.

Butts grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Ryoma Hashimoto was the team leader in steals (four).

Davante Gardner paced Niigata (11-20) with 24 points. Shunki Hatakeyama had 17 points and Kei Igarashi added 15 and five assists.

Brex 100, Levanga 76

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, the hosts canned 12 of 19 3s and cruised past Hokkaido for their sixth straight win.

Brex veteran Yusuke Endo led the 3-point barrage with a 4-for-4 effort from long range. He finished with 16 points. Shuhei Kitagawa buried 3 of 4 3s in a 15-point effort and Hironori Watanabe made 3 of 5 in a 13-point performance.

Forward Ryan Rossiter chipped in with 18 points and five assists and frontcourt mate Jeff Gibbs added 18 points, including 7 of 8 on 2-point attempts, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in just over 21 minutes of court time. Captain Yuta Tabuse, who didn’t attempt a shot, doled out seven assists for reigning champion Tochigi (16-15).

Marc Trasolini scored 19 points for the Levanga (17-14), Daniel Miller had 14 and Asahi Tajima contributed 12 with five assists.

Diamond Dolphins 81, B-Corsairs 80

In Yokohama, balanced scoring helped carry Nagoya to a narrow triumph over the hosts.

Craig Brackins, who scored a game-high 22 points, gave the Diamond Dolphins an 81-77 lead on a jumper with 42 seconds to play.

Yokohama’s Takuya Kawamura sank a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the game to account for the final score.

Former B-Corsairs star Justin Burrell had 16 points and nine rebounds with three assists, a steal and a block for Nagoya (13-18). Takaya Sasayama added 15 points and three steals and Tenketsu Harimoto finished with 11 points.

For the B-Corsairs (8-23), Hasheem Thabeet had 20 points and eight rebounds and Kawamura put 17 points on the board. Masashi Hosoya added 13 points and Jeff Parmer had 12 with eight rebounds. Ryo Tawatari dished out five assists.

Grouses 74, NeoPhoenix 65

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Toyama seized control during a key stretch in the second half and held on for a win over the hosts.

An 8-0 run, capped by a Drew Viney jumper, put the Grouses in front 62-48 with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Viney, a Loyola Marymount University product, led Toyama (16-15) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Dexter Pittman scored 13 points, Naoki Uto had 12 with nine assists and Yuto Otsuka added 10. Sam Willard finished with nine points.

Wendell White had 17 points and 10 rebounds for San-en (14-17) and Atsuya Ota scored nine. Robert Dozier and Hayato Kawashima both scored eight points.

The NeoPhoenix shot 5-for-23 from beyond the arc.

Hannaryz 82, Sunrockers 73

In Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, the hosts dominated inside in a series-opening triumph over Shibuya.

Kyoto outscored the visitors 50-20 in the paint.

Joshua Smith paced the Hannaryz (17-14) with 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. Julian Mavunga had 18 points and four assists and Masaharu Kataoka supplied 10 points.

Kyoto put 23 points on the board in the fourth quarter and held the Sunrockers to 11.

Robert Sacre was the high scorer for Shibuya (19-12), finishing with 15 points. Leo Vendrame had 11 points and five assists and Josh Harrellson contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds. Newcomer Yusei Sugiura had a season-high 10 points. Morihisa Yamauchi chipped in with nine points and four assists and also had five turnovers.

Alvark 81, Lakestars 59

In Tachikawa, Tokyo held Shiga to under 20 points in all four quarters en route to a convincing victory in the series opener.

The Alvark (25-6) extended their winning streak to five games.

The Lakestars (11-20) suffered their sixth straight defeat.

For Tokyo, Alex Kirk had 17 points, making 7 of 10 shots from the field, hauled in eight rebounds and swatted two shots. Teammate Zack Baranski made 5 of 6 shots in a 12-point outing and Daiki Tanaka contributed 11 points. Jawad Williams, Brendan Lane and Shohei Kikuchi all scored eight points, with Genki Kojima handing out six assists.

Tokyo outrebounded the visitors 40-28, including 13-6 on the offensive glass.

D’or Fischer led Shiga with 16 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Koyo Takahashi and Narito Namizato finished with eight points apiece. Newcomer Venky Jois, a native of Australia, had a team-high five assists.

Jets 88, Brave Thunders 85

In Kawasaki, Chiba outlasted the hosts in a game of wild momentum swings to salvage a series split.

The Jets trailed 48-44 early in the third quarter before going on a 27-0 run that consumed most of the 10-minute period.

The Brave Thunders, who faced a 75-48 deficit entering the final stanza, nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback.

Kawasaki (20-12) outscored the visitors 37-13 in the fourth, including a 15-0 spurt that cut it to 87-85 with 47 seconds remaining.

Chiba’s Leo Lyons hit 1 of 2 free throws with 32 seconds left for the game’s final point.

Gavin Edwards led the Jets (22-10) with 20 points and had a pair of blocks. Fumio Nishimura added 19 points, making 4 of 7 3s. Ryumo Ono added 13 points and eight assists, Michael Parker and Lyons both scored 11 points and Shuta Hara finished with 10.

Parker collected 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Hara and Nishimura both had eight points in Chiba’s impressive 33-point, third-quarter outburst.

Brave Thunders star Nick Fazekas scored 26 points, Ryusei Shinoyama had 13 and Josh Davis and Hiroki Taniguchi provided 10 apiece. Former NBA journeyman Lou Amundson finished with nine points in 15-plus minutes off the bench, while Yuma Fujii and Takumi Hasegawa each doled out five assists.

Fazekas poured in 16 points in the fourth and Shinoyama had 11.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Northern Happinets 71, 89ers 50

Crane Thunders 83, Big Bulls 65

Fighting Eagles 76, Wat’s 75

Rizing Zephyr 89, Firebonds 83

Robots 85, Wyverns 71

Earthfriends 72, Samuraiz 70

Orange Vikings 79, Brave Warriors 72

Volters 86, Bambitious 78

Five Arrows 77, Dragonflies 67