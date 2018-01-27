Shoma Uno collects silver medal at Four Continents

Less than two weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Shoma Uno captured the men’s silver medal at the Four Continents Championships on Saturday.

Uno, a silver medalist at last season’s worlds and at this season’s Grand Prix Final, entered Saturday with a tiny 0.32-point lead over China’s Jin Boyang, who came from behind with a solid free skate.

Jin finished with 300.95 points to 297.94 for Uno, who under rotated his first two jumps, a quad loop and a quad flip, but recovered to hang onto the silver medal.

“I entered this more amped up than I was for the short program,” Uno said. “My results reflect my lack of real ability. I don’t have any sense of accomplishment.

“I’m relieved that I could regroup in the second half. This is only the start for me.”

American Jason Brown, who was fourth after the short program, finished third with 269.22 points, while Olympian Keiji Tanaka slipped from third to fourth (260.31) after finishing fifth in the free skate.

“I was eager to impress people by following my short program with a good free skate,” Tanaka said. “Now I need to come to grips with my mistakes in the free portion.

“There’s only a small amount of time before the Olympics and I want to be positive.”

Takahito Mura placed 12th (225.41).