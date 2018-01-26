Streaking Bruins edge Senators, run point streak to 18 games

Jake DeBrusk wasn’t even trying to score and ended up with the winner.

DeBrusk beat Mike Condon with 8:41 left to lift the Boston Bruins over the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday for their fifth straight win.

“I was aiming for a rebound and got some puck luck there,” said DeBrusk, who scored his 11th of the season. “I think (Condon would) like to have that one back.”

Danton Heinen and Tim Schaller also scored to help the Bruins get a point in their 18th straight game (14-0-4), their second longest point streak ever. Tuukka Rask stopped 21 shots.

Thomas Chabot and Ryan Dzingel scored for Ottawa, but the Senators (15-23-9) are mired in a five-game skid.

Condon had 41 saves. The backup can’t seem to catch a break this season, allowing a bad goal in nearly every home game he’s played.

Condon was the only reason Ottawa was even in it as Boston outshot the Senators 20-7 in the first period.

“He was standing on his head,” Dzingel said. “I think they had 21 shots in the first period and we wanted to hold them to 25 for the whole game so when a guy like that’s playing for you, you want to do anything you can for him.”

Capitals 4, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season and got his 500th career assist to help Washington snap a three-game skid.

Ovechkin is the sixth player in NHL history with at least 30 goals in 13 or more consecutive seasons at any point in his career.

Lightning 5, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde and Ryan Callahan each scored in the second period to lead Tampa Bay over the Flyers, helping the Lightning head into the All-Star break with the best record in the NHL.

Penguins 6, Wild 3

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin had two power-play goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists to reach another career milestone —he passed Jaromir Jagr for second on the team’s all-time scoring list with 1,082 points — as the Penguins topped Minnesota.

Sabres 4, Canucks 0

In Vancouver, Robin Lehner made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and Buffalo blanked the hosts.

Oilers 4, Flames 3 (SO)

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid scored in the third round of the shootout to help the Oilers defeat Calgary.

Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Alex DeBrincat had his second hat trick in an impressive rookie season and Chicago chased Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.

Predators 3, Devils 0

In Newark, New Jersey, All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban scored in his third straight game and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves for his fourth shutout in leading Nashville past the Devils.

Hurricanes 6, Canadiens 5

In Montreal, Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and added an assist as Carolina topped the Canadiens.

Blues 3, Avalanche 1

In St. Louis, Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and the Blues beat Colorado.

Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1

In Dallas, Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves while playing for the first time in more than a month, helping Toronto whip the Stars.

Islanders 2, Golden Knights 1

In Las Vegas, Ross Johnston scored the first goal of his NHL career, helping New York edge the Golden Knights.

Ducks 4, Jets 3 (SO)

In Anaheim, Adam Henrique scored a goal, added an assist and got the shootout winner.

Rangers 6, Sharks 5

In San Jose, Ryan McDonagh scored his first two goals of the season and Brady Skjei added a short-handed tally for New York.

Blue Jackets 2, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Cam Atkinson tallied with 3:03 left as Columbus downed the hosts.