Russell Westbrook pumps in 46 in victory

Thunder stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony couldn’t find their shooting rhythm, so Russell Westbrook went into attack mode and overwhelmed the Wizards.

Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and Oklahoma City beat Washington 121-112 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

“I just read the game honestly and if it’s time for me to take over, then that’s what I do,” Westbrook said.

George scored 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting and Anthony added 13 on 4-for-11 shooting. Westbrook filled in the gap by making 19 of 29 field goals in one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season.

“We need him to be that way,” Oklahoma City reserve point guard Raymond Felton said. “Some nights he can score 46, some nights he can score 20. Whatever it is, we still need him to be aggressive the way he was tonight.”

Steven Adams added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has won 20 of 28 after an 8-12 start.

Anthony is still getting used to his team winning when he has off nights.

“I’ve got to remind myself that I am on the team with somebody else, and they do some of the things that you are capable of doing that you have been doing your whole career,” he said.

Bradley Beal scored 41 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Warriors 126, Timberwolves 113

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State made a season-high 21 3-pointers in a victory over Minnesota.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each added 25 points for the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Kings 89, Heat 88

In Miami, De’Aaron Fox’s rebound dunk with 3 seconds left capped a huge comeback by Sacramento, which rallied from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Heat.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points to lead the Kings.

Nuggets 130, Knicks 118

In Denver, Gary Harris scored 23 points, Trey Lyles had 21 and the Nuggets beat New York.

Kristaps Porzingis, returning to action after missing Tuesday’s loss at Golden State with a sore knee, and Michael Beasley each scored 21 points for the Knicks.