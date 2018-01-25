Rookie Ben Simmons guides 76ers past Bulls in overtime

Ben Simmons wasn’t among the players selected as an All-Star Game reserve — and the rookie showed what the league will be missing.

Simmons had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Dario Saric added 21 points and 10 rebounds and Joel Embiid had 22 points for the 76ers, who have won seven of 10.

“I wish I did make it,” Simmons said, “but hopefully there will be plenty more years.”

Embiid, picked to be a starter for the Eastern Conference last week, thinks the omission spurred Simmons.

“He was focused,” Embiid said. “He just wanted it.”

Philadelphia played without guards JJ Redick (left leg), T.J. McConnell (personal) and Jerryd Bayless (left wrist), but Simmons picked up the slack.

The rookie was just two assists away from a triple-double in the first half when he helped the 76ers to a 55-41 halftime lead with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. His slam dunk with 7:40 left in the third quarter was part of a dominating period for Philadelphia.

Rockets 104, Mavericks 97

In Dallas, James Harden scored 25 points after getting named to his sixth straight Western Conference All-Star team and Houston topped the Mavericks.

Celtics 113, Clippers 102

In Los Angeles, Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum had 18 and Boston defeated the Clippers to snap a season-high four-game losing streak.

Trail Blazers 123, Timberwolves 114

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 31 points a day after getting his third All-Star nod and the Trail Blazers beat Minnesota.

Spurs 108, Grizzlies 85

In Memphis, Pau Gasol finished an assist short of a triple-double, Patty Mills scored 15 points and San Antonio waxed the Grizzlies.

Pelicans 101, Hornets 96

In Charlotte, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis each scored 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds and New Orleans defeated the Hornets for its sixth win in the last seven games.

Pacers 116, Suns 101

In Indianapolis, Thaddeus Young scored 22 points, Victor Oladipo had 21 points and nine assists and the Pacers pulled away from Phoenix.

Jazz 98, Pistons 95 (OT)

In Detroit, Joe Ingles made a tying layup in the final seconds of regulation, then added two straight 3-pointers in overtime to lift Utah over the Pistons.

Raptors 108, Hawks 93

In Atlanta, Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Toronto used strong 3-point shooting to beat the Hawks.