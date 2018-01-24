Genki Haraguchi moves from Hertha to Dusseldorf on loan

Japan forward Genki Haraguchi has moved on loan from German Bundesliga first-division club Hertha Berlin to second-division leaders Fortuna Dusseldorf, the teams announced Tuesday.

A former Urawa Reds player, Haraguchi, joined Hertha in July 2014. He will move to Fortuna until the end of the season. He has scored six goals in 29 games for Japan but has played just once since receiving a red card on Oct. 14.

“This is a very good solution,” Michael Preetz, Hertha’s general manager said on his team’s website. “Genki gets match practice for a team aiming for promotion, and we have all the options after the World Cup.”

Haraguchi, who told Japanese media during the winter break he expected a move, will be a welcome addition to Fortuna’s attack, said the team’s head coach Friedhelm Funkel.

“With his speed and his dribbling strength, Genki Haraguchi will provide for a further revival of our offense,” Funkel told his team’s website.

“With more than 300 competitive games in Japan and Germany, he has a wealth of experience at the age of 26 and will help us in the remainder of the second half as well.”