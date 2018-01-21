Aguero lifts Manchester City over Newcastle

Who needs Alexis Sanchez? That may have been the message Sergio Aguero was trying to deliver as he inspired runaway leader Manchester City to a 3-1 home victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

City pulled out of the race to sign Arsenal striker Sanchez earlier this month, leaving the way clear for Manchester United to seal an expected deal for the highly rated Chile forward in the next few days.

Aguero has broken record after record in his seven years at City and once again underlined his importance to Pep Guardiola’s team by firing a hat trick against Newcastle, a team he scored five against in 2015.

“We’re really happy with the victory,” said Aguero after registering his 11th treble for the club and his second of the season. “We needed it after last week (losing 4-3 to Liverpool). It’s a long season though and we’ve not won anything yet.”

Aguero headed the opening goal in the 34th minute, getting the slightest of touches to a cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Argentine made it 2-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Javier Manquillo. Jacob Murphy pulled one back for Newcastle after a mistake by Nicolas Otamendi but Aguero had the final say in the 83rd with a fine turn and shot.

There was a minute’s applause at all the games, and players wore black armbands, as the Premier League paid tribute to former England striker Cyrille Regis, who died last Sunday at the age of 59.

Second-placed Manchester United squeezed past Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor with a 54th-minute goal from Anthony Martial but Jose Mourinho’s side remained 12 points adrift of its cross-town neighbor.

Mourinho said he expected United’s big-money deal for Sanchez to go through soon.

“I expect soon or never,” he said. “I think it’s so close — so close that if it doesn’t happen (soon) it’s not going to happen. I think everybody is giving everything they can and I think they are going to be successful.”

Turbo-charged London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal warmed up in style for their midweek League Cup showdown by turning on the goal power.

Chelsea ended its recent struggles in front of goal with a 4-0 demolition of Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Man of the match Eden Hazard scored twice, while Willian and Victor Moses were also on target as the defending champion climbed to third in the standings with 50 points from 24 games.

Arsenal also turned on the goals Saturday, thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 at The Emirates to remain in sixth place on 42 points.

Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette put the game beyond Palace before Luka Milivojevic pulled one back for the visitors.

Former Scotland international Paul Lambert celebrated his first game in charge of Stoke with a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield, thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf.

Leicester beat Watford 2-0 thanks to a penalty from Jamie Vardy and a goal from Riyad Mahrez, while Everton’s match with West Bromwich Albion and West Ham’s tilt with Bournemouth both ended in 1-1 draws.

Muto hits double for Mainz

Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto scored a brace to help his team snap its six-match winless streak in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, when Mainz beat Stuttgart 3-2 at home, Kyodo reports.

Japan international Muto equalized with an assist from Frenchman Abdou Diallo in first-half injury time, after Stuttgart defender Holger Badstuber’s goal in the 19th minute.

Muto gave Mainz the lead in the 54th, and midfielder Gerrit Holtmann added another goal 10 minutes later to clinch the win, despite Stuttgart striker Daniel Ginczek’s score in extra time.

“I’m glad that my goals helped the team win when we were in a really bad situation,” said Muto. “No team would have a good atmosphere without a win for six matches. Winning was the key, so I’m glad I was able to help.”