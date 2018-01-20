Jets rally in second quarter to seize control against B-Corsairs

The Chiba Jets Funabashi faced a 10-point deficit entering the second quarter on Saturday against the visiting Yokohama B-Corsairs.

The Jets recovered in a big way.

First, they outscored the B-Corsairs 30-17 in the second quarter.

Coach Atsushi Ono’s club then outscored Yokohama in the final two periods, too, in a 95-79 victory before a packed house of 5,909 at Chiba Port Arena.

The two-time defending Emperor’s Cup champions had five double-digit scorers: Gavin Edwards (20 points, 10 rebounds), Ryumo Ono (19 points, 5 of 10 on 3-pointers), Michael Parker (18 points, 8-for-10 shooting, 10 boards, four assists), Leo Lyons (15 points) and Fumio Nishimura (10 points, eight assists).

Nishimura’s productive play helped compensate for the absence of star guard Yuki Togashi, who is sidelined with a leg injury.

The Jets (20-9) outrebounded the B-Corsairs 45-35, with Lyons and Ono contributing eight and seven boards, respectively.

Hasheem Thabeet had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Yokohama (8-21), with Takuya Kawamura, Jeff Parmer and Masayuki Kabaya all scoring 10 points apiece. Parmer had a team-high six assists.

SeaHorses 86, Storks 65

In Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, Kosuke Kanamaru scored a game-high 19 points and teammates Daniel Orton and Isaac Butts notched double-doubles as Mikawa cruised past Nishinomiya.

Orton provided 18 points and 14 rebounds with two blocks and Butts had 14 points, 13 boards and two rejections. Floor leader J.R. Sakuragi added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sunao Murakami dished out six assists.

The SeaHorses (23-6) shot 65.8 percent from inside the 2-point arc.

The Storks (6-23) trailed 67-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Noriaki Dohara had 13 points and Draelon Burns and Cameron Ridley had 11 apiece. The 206-cm Ridley, a University of Texas product who also had three steals, was making his Storks debut.

Nishinomiya made just 18 of 55 2-point attempts. The club shot even worse from long range, canning 6 of 23 3s.

Sunrockers 71, NeoPhoenix 59

In Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture, Robert Sacre’s 19-point outing and Josh Harrellson’s 13 points and 15 boards help carry Shibuya past San-en.

Sacre, an All-Star, pulled down nine rebounds and led all players with two blocks.

Leo Vendrame scored 10 points and forward Branden Dawson added nine for the Sunrockers (19-10). Morihisa Yamauchi contributed seven points and four assists.

Wendell White had 13 points and Robert Dozier and Hayato Kawashima both scored 10 for the NeoPhoenix (13-16). Tatsuya Suzuki added eight points and four assists.

Vendrame made a game-best three steals.

Shibuya held a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points.

Levanga 78, Brave Thunders 75

In Sapporo, the hosts collected their fifth straight victory by ending Kawasaki’s six-game win streak.

Marc Trasolini sparked Hokkaido (17-12) with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Greg Whittington scored 10 points. Asahi Tajima poured in eight points and Daniel Miller, Takehiko Orimo and Ryota Sakurai all had seven before an announced crowd of 5,097 spectators.

Seven Levanga players had two or more assists, with Tajima and Yoshitake Matsushima leading the way with three apiece.

Nick Fazekas scored 35 points and gabbed 16 rebounds for the Brave Thunders (18-11). He was 9 of 10 at the charity stripe. Teammate Naoto Tsuji scored 15 points and dished out four assists.

Diamond Dolphins 81, Albirex BB 78

In Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya overcame Niigata All-Star Davante Gardner’s 39-point, 12-rebound performance to pick up a series-opening win.

Justin Burrell scored 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting for Nagoya (12-17) and Takaya Sasayama finished with 15 points and six assists. Craig Brackens chipped in with 10 points. Shuto Ando and Jerome Tillman both scored seven points.

The Diamond Dolphins sealed the victory at the free-throw line, converting 17 of 19 shots.

Gardner, the league’s leading scorer, increased his points-per-game average to 29.4. He was 16 of 23 from the field and 7-for-7 at the line. St. John’s University product Lamont Hamilton, who just joined the club, added 10 points in his debut for the Albirex (10-19) and Shunki Hatakeyama had nine.

An energetic Nagoya squad capitalized on its speed, scoring 17 fast-break points and limiting Niigata to six.

The Albirex dropped their fifth straight game.

Grouses 83, Susanoo Magic 78

In Toyama, former NBA center Dexter Pittman scored 24 points and Naoki Uto had 19 with seven assists as the Grouses topped Shimane.

Toyama improved to 9-7 at home.

The Grouses (14-15) led 49-39 at halftime.

Naoaki Hashimoto and Yuto Otsuka contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the hosts, who registered 25 assists.

Toyama embarked on a 10-0 spurt to take a 40-23 lead, its biggest of the game.

For the Susanoo Magic (7-22), Josh Scott had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Tyler Stone poured in 12 points. Hiryu Okamoto added eight points.

Alvark 84, Hannaryz 76

In Kyoto, Daiki Tanaka and Alex Kirk combined for 44 points in Tokyo’s victory over the hosts.

Tanaka led the way with 23 points, with Kirk nearly completing a double-double with 21 and nine boards. Genki Kojima had 10 points and Zack Baranski scored eight for the Alvark (23-6), who led 44-36 at halftime.

Joshua Smith led the Hannaryz (16-13) with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Yuya Nagayoshi contributed 12 points and Yusuke Okada and Tatsuya Ito both had eight. Ito also handed out seven assists.

Golden Kings 81, Evessa 69

In Osaka, Ryukyu jumped out to a 50-34 lead en route to its second triumph in as many days over the hosts.

Ira Brown sparked the Golden Kings (23-7) with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Hassan Martin added 16 points, nine boards and two steals. Takatoshi Furukawa contributed 13 points. Takumi Ishizaki chipped in with eight points and four assists off the bench, while Ryuichi Kishimoto added seven points and five assists.

Ryukyu collected 41 rebounds and held the Evessa (8-22) to 30.

Osaka newcomer Keith Benson had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks and Takuya Hashimoto scored 13 points. Hiroyuki Kinoshita doled out six assists.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Five Arrows 80, Orange Vikings 76

Fighting Eagles 87, Firebonds 73

Earthfriends 89, Wat’s 78

Volters 97, Dragonflies 86

Wyverns 91, 89ers 66

Northern Happinets 76, Big Bulls 64

Crane Thunders 93, Robots 85

Samuraiz 62, Brave Warriors 60

Rizing Zephyr 76, Bambitious 66

B2 notes: In Kumamoto’s first game after hosting Sunday’s All-Star Game, Volters center Josh Duinker scored a season-high 33 points. He made 6 of 7 3s in the home win over Hiroshima. … Forward Lawrence “Trend” Blackledge, who has had limited playing time for the San-en NeoPhoenix and Kyoto Hannaryz this season, rejoined the Iwate Big Bulls this week. Blackledge, who previously suited up for Iwate from 2012-15, had four points, four blocks and three rebounds. Iwate fell to 2-27 on the season.