Raptors’ Kyle Lowry delivers big performance in fourth quarter against Spurs

Kyle Lowry turned in his best game since returning from injury, turning it on in the fourth quarter to help his Toronto Raptors grind out another home win.

Lowry scored nine of his 24 points in the final period, DeMar DeRozan added 21 and the Raptors beat San Antonio 86-83 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak against the Spurs.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto improved to 17-3 at home, the second-best home record in the NBA behind San Antonio’s mark of 19-2.

Lowry made eight of 16 shots, going 4 of 9 from 3-point range, in his third game after missing three with a bruised tailbone.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Lowry looked stronger than he had in his previous two outings.

“I thought he had a lot of bounce,” Casey said.

Lowry got Toronto off to a quick start, making a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game.

“Just being aggressive,” he said. “It’s that time of year when everyone is kind of hitting a little bit of a rut, a little bit of a lull. We’ve got to continue to get better and take the step on the journey to making us a better team.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 14 boards and Pau Gasol scored 15 points as San Antonio lost for the fourth time in six road games.

Knicks 117, Jazz 115

In Salt Lake City, Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 31 points, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range, and New York rallied to beat the hosts.

Wizards 122, Pistons 112

In Detroit, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points apiece, and Washington scored 45 in the third quarter before holding off the hosts.

Nets 101, Heat 95

In New York, DeMarre Carroll scored 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and Brooklyn beat Miami.

Lakers 99, Pacers 86

In Los Angeles, reserve guard Jordan Clarkson sparked an undermanned Lakers team with 33 points against Indiana.

Grizzlies 106, Kings 88

In Memphis, Dillon Brooks had a career-best 22 points, Ben McLemore scored 21 and the Grizzlies pounded Sacramento

Suns 108, Nuggets 100

In Denver, Devin Booker scored 30 points and T.J. Warren had 25 to lead Phoenix past the Nuggets.