Nathan MacKinnon strikes twice early as Avalanche top Sharks for eighth consecutive victory

The Colorado Avalanche looked unstoppable early and shaky down the stretch in nearly blowing a big lead.

Bottom line: The streak goes on.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice during a 58-second span in the first period, Matt Nieto added a late insurance goal and the Avalanche won their eighth straight by holding off the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Thursday night.

Carl Soderberg also scored, while Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists for the Avs, who’ve won eight in a row for the first time since the 2005-06 season. It’s tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

Even more, Colorado has never trailed during the stretch and has outscored teams by a 34-13 margin.

“We are earning what we get right now,” MacKinnon said. “We are playing some good hockey and we are a good team.

“We know we aren’t going to win every game — we could lose two or three in a row. But this is a good foundation for us to realize how we are going to win. We’re not just lucky, winning eight straight. There is a reason why. So when some adversity comes in, we can look back on this.”

What looked like a cakewalk turned into anything but with Colorado nearly squandering a 4-0 advantage. The Sharks sliced the deficit to a goal when Joe Thornton scored early in the third period. Nieto sealed the win with a goal against his former team with 3:14 remaining. The Sharks pulled goaltender Martin Jones for around 3 minutes, but couldn’t score.

Timo Meier and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also had goals for San Jose.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 45 shots to run his winning streak to a career-best seven games. He’s filling in with starter Semyon Varlamov sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Bernier made a big save on a power play in the third period, when he just stuck out his left pad to thwart Tomas Hertl , who had several opportunities to tie up the game.

“I should score like five goals. The goalie owned me today,” Hertl said. “It’s a little bit on me, because the chances were there. I should put it in. They should be goals.”

Still, the Sharks showed some late spunk, which pleased their coach.

“You don’t get points in the standings for that, but we’ve got a group that doesn’t lay down in those situations,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “We take a lot of pride in that.”

Colorado weathered seven penalties and was outshot by San Jose 48-22.

“You can’t play a perfect game, you have to learn from it,” Bernier said. “We’re happy to get this thing rolling.”

Speaking of rolling, the line of Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and MacKinnon combined for three goals and four assists.

Golden Knights 4, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves, David Perron had a goal and an assist, and Golden Knights beat the Lightning 4-1 in a matchup of conference leaders.

James Neal, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, wich swept the two-game season series with NHL-leading Tampa Bay.

Bruins 5, Islanders 2

In New York, Patrice Bergeron scored three goals to lead Boston to another victory, giving the Bruins at least a point for the 15th consecutive game.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Bruins improved to 11-0-4 since their last regulation loss Dec. 14 against Washington — their best stretch since going 15-0-1 from March 2-30, 2014. Ryan Spooner had a goal and an assist, and Anton Khudobin stopped 22 shots.

Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

In Philadelphia, Sean Couturier scored 18 seconds into overtime and the Flyers rallied for the win after retiring the No. 88 jersey of Hall of Fame center Eric Lindros.

Couturier took a feed from Travis Konecny and beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot to give Philadelphia its fifth win in six games.

Penguins 3, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Patric Hornqvist notched two goals and Evgeni Malkin got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of the Penguins’ fifth win in six games.

Casey DeSmith stopped 28 shots to earn his first NHL victory in his third career appearance for Pittsburgh. Malkin had a goal and an assist as the Penguins bounced back from a loss in Anaheim one night earlier with a solid effort at Staples Center in the second stop of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs’ three-game California trip.

Adrian Kempe scored and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings, who have lost five straight for the first time this season.

Devils 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall scored on a breakaway 34 seconds into overtime, lifting the hosts to the victory.

Sami Vatanen collected his third assist of the game on the winning goal, a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Braden Holtby.

Blue Jackets 2, Stars 1 (OT)

In Columbus, Artemi Panarin tallied in the second round of a shootout, sending the Blue Jackets to the win over Dallas.

Joonas Korpisalo had 35 saves for Columbus, which returned from its five-day break after losing both ends of a back-to-back last week. Jordan Schroeder scored his first goal of the season in the first period.

Predators 3, Coyotes 2

In Nashville, Craig Smith delivered the deciding goal in the shootout to give the Predators their fourth straight win.

Scott Hartnell and Ryan Ellis scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

Blues 4, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn scored in the second period, helping St. Louis to the road win over the hosts.

Alexander Steen added an empty netter at 18:42, and Carter Hutton made 20 saves.

Rangers 4, Sabres 3

In New York, Pavel Buchnevich scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, leading the hosts past Buffalo.

Rick Nash scored twice for the second straight game and Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves for the Rangers, who won their second straight after three consecutive losses.