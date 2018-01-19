Knee injury sidelines 100-kg world champ Aaron Wolf

Aaron Wolf will skip next month’s Grand Slam judo competition in Paris due to a left knee injury, the All Japan Judo Federation said Friday.

Wolf, the reigning 100-kg division world champion, will not compete at the two-day meet that begins on Feb. 10, after being diagnosed with a damaged meniscus that will require three months for a full recovery, according to the federation.

The 22-year-old, who attends Tokai University, sustained the injury in training on Monday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days, a university source said.

He will apparently resume practice in April. If so, it would be difficult for him to compete at the national championships that month, which double as a final qualification meet for September’s worlds.