Elina Svitolina ends teen Marta Kostyuk’s dream run

Elina Svitolina ended 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk’s run at the Australian Open, met her at the net for a warm embrace and offered some words of encouragement.

With the temperature hitting 40 C for the second straight day, fourth-seeded Svitolina reached the fourth round at the season-opening major for the first time with the 6-2, 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena.

“She’s a great fighter,” Svitolina, one of five women in contention for the No. 1 ranking, said of her fellow Ukrainian. “We’re going to hear a lot more about her.”

Players were bothered and spectators clamored for shade and mist-spraying fans in searing heat at Melbourne Park, which had organizers on the verge of enforcing the tournament’s extreme heat policy before temperatures dropped quickly after peaking around 2 p.m. local time.

Play can be suspended at the Australian Open if the temperature 40 C (104 F) and a combination of factors — including temperature, humidity and breeze — reaches an unbearable limit.

Alize Cornet, who needed a medical timeout and a doctor to take her blood pressure as she struggled with heat stress in her 7-5, 6-4 second-round loss to Elise Mertens, was among those suggesting the extreme heat policy needs reviewing.

“I started to feel dizzy. . . I was feeling super, super hot. I kind of felt that I could faint at any moment,” she said, adding that while precautions were taken by tournament officials, “playing in this condition is of course very dangerous for the health of the player. “The limit of not playing the match is really high. . . . I think this limit should be a little bit lower.”

No. 3-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 30 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over three hours in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena and said “the heat didn’t scare me at all today — that’s a good sign.”

His fourth-round opponent was to be decided later in the match between local hope Nick Kyrgios and 2008 finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Kyle Edmund was the first man into the fourth round, overcoming Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-0), 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 in 3 ½ hours on open court in the peak of the heat. No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta had a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 23 Gilles Muller.

Kostyuk entered the tournament ranked No. 521 — a number that will likely be halved next month — and had wins over 25th-seeded Peng Shuai and Olivia Rogowska to become the youngest player to win main-draw matches at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis in 1996.

The step-up to facing a top 10 player was too much for Kostyuk on Friday.

She had nine double faults, including on match point, and only put 37 percent of her first serves into play.

Svitolina, the only seeded player still in contention in her quarter, had five aces, only 11 unforced errors and didn’t serve a double fault in the 59-minute match.

Kostyuk sobbed into a towel in the tunnel soon after leaving the court, but could joke about the defeat when asked later what she could take out of the experience.

“Well, a lot,” she said. “How much you have to pay Svitolina to have one-hour lesson? I got it for free.”

Kostyuk received entry into qualifying because of her junior girls’ victory last year at the Australian Open. She won all three qualifying matches, then her first two in the main draw.

Svitolina will next play Denisa Allertova, who beat Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4. No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova had a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 win over Kateryna Bondarenko.

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 5, Petra Martic celebrated her 27th birthday with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 over Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum.

“That was really ugly,” Martic said of the heat. “We were lucky to play on Rod Laver because we had some shade behind so you could hide for a few seconds in between the points.

“Other than that, you need to be mentally tough and ready to just suffer out there.”

Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round in Australia for the 11th time with the 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win, and leveled his career head-to-head record with Dzumhur.

The 16-time major winner lost their only previous meeting when he had to retire because of heat-related issues in the third set at Miami in 2016, giving Dzumhur the win that day.

It was also a change of scenery for Nadal, who was playing on Margaret Court Arena — the No. 2 venue at Melbourne Park — while local hope Nick Kyrgios beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a night match on the main court.

Actor Will Smith had a prime position in the crowd to see Kyrgios win for the first time on Rod Laver Arena, taking the last five points in the tiebreaker for a 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5) victory.

Kyrgios, aiming to be the first home-grown winner of the Australian men’s title in 42 years, will next play third-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Nadal’s fourth-round match is against No. 24 Diego Schwartzman, who beat Aleksandr Dolgopolov 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

On Friday night, Marin Cilic reached the fourth round for the first time in seven years with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Ryan Harrison.

Elsewhere, Ivo Karlovic may have lost his third-round match against Andreas Seppi, but he’s still accomplishing new feats — at nearly 39 years old.

The big-serving 211-cm Croatian player smacked 50 aces in back-to-back matches for the first time in his career, hitting 53 in his five-set, second-round win over Yuichi Sugita and another 52 in Friday’s five-set loss to Seppi.

Also, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko lost to Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the third round.

Ostapenko won six out of seven games after an injury timeout following the first set to have her left thigh strapped.

In the third set, Kontaveit broke Ostapenko’s service in the seventh game, held and then broke again in the ninth to end the match.

It continued Ostapenko’s poor start to the season since hiring a new coach, Australian David Taylor. She lost in the first round at tournaments in Shenzhen and Sydney.