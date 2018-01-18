/

Skeleton sliders Hiroatsu Takahashi, Katsuyuki Miyajima named to Japan Olympic team

Kyodo

Skeleton sliders Hiroatsu Takahashi and Katsuyuki Miyajima booked tickets for next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Thursday.

The 33-year-old Takahashi will be back on the Japan team after finishing 12th at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Sendai University’s Miyajima, 22, will make his Olympic debut at the Feb. 9 to 25 event in South Korea. He won the 2016 national championships and finished runner-up in 2017.

Japan received two berths based on a variety of factors, including the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation rankings.

Skeleton sliders Hiroatsu Takahashi (left) and Katsuyuki Miyajima will represent Japan at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. | KYODO

