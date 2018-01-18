Naomi Osaka rolls past Elena Vesnina to reach third round of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka progressed to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets upset over 16th-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia on Thursday.

Osaka, who is ranked No. 72 and is the last remaining Japanese singles player in the tournament, needed 1 hour and 35 minutes to complets the 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory over the 19th-ranked player in the world rankings.

It was the second straight-sets win in a row for the up-and-coming 20-year-old, who saw off Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova 7-5, 6-2 in the opening round.

In other matches, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza struggled with the heat in an upset 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 second-round loss against Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hsieh that left just three major winners in the women’s draw.

Two of them will meet in the third round.

Maria Sharapova, the 2008 Australian Open winner, hurried through the first set on Rod Laver Arena in 23 minutes before beating No. 14-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

Sharapova, who missed last year’s Australian Open while serving a 15-month ban for a failed doping test, was happy to beat the player who’d ended her run at the U.S. Open last year.

“I did my job in two sets against someone that’s been troubling in the past for me,” Sharapova said. “I think I deserve to smile out there after that victory.”

Heat hovered around 40 C (104 F) as 2016 champion Angelique Kerber set up a meeting with Sharapova with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Donna Vekic.

Also, ninth-seeded Johanna Konta, the 2016 Australian Open semifinalist, lost in straight sets to U.S. lucky loser Bernarda Pera.

The heat intensified as six-time champion Novak Djokovic extended his personal streak against Gael Monfils to 15-0 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Defending champion Roger Federer is through to the third round after beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in a night match at Rod Laver Arena.

Federer maintained his record of always reaching the third round at Melbourne Park, and this is his 19th appearance. Five of his 19 Grand Slam singles titles have been in Australia.

Despite his straight-sets win, Federer was only able to convert three of his 11 break-point chances, and only one of six in the third set.

The 36-year-old Federer will next play French veteran Richard Gasquet. Federer has beaten Gasquet 16 of the 18 times they’ve played.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka wasn’t sure if he was ready to play the Australian Open after left knee surgery last year left his behind in his preparations. It showed on Thursday.

Wawrinka never looked capable of winning his third-round match, losing 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to American Tennys Sandgren. The Swiss star is seeded ninth, Sandgren is ranked 97th.

The 2014 Australian Open champion spent eight weeks on crutches following his surgery, and pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi two weeks before the Australian Open.

He admitted that he waited until the last possible moment before deciding to play in Melbourne after not having played a competitive match since Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old Wawrinka was attempting to make the third round for the 10th consecutive year.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame a mid-match lull to advance to the third round with a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over fellow German Peter Gojowczyk. It’s the second year in a row that Zverev has reached the third round. Last year, the 20-year-old who is predicted to be a future Grand Slam winner lost to eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Zverev won five titles last year, including Masters 1000 titles at Rome and Montreal.