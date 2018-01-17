Mariners invite Iwakuma to spring training

The Seattle Mariners, who re-signed Hisashi Iwakuma via a minor-league deal in late November, invited the Japanese right-hander to spring training Tuesday.

Iwakuma was named among 22 non-roster invitees who will take part in spring training in Peoria, Arizona, along with the 40-man roster. The camp invite was part of his contract agreement.

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp Feb. 14, the day before their first workout.

The 36-year-old, who has spent all six years of his MLB career with the Mariners, has been sidelined since May due to shoulder issues. The season was his first without a win and he underwent right shoulder surgery in September.

In his MLB career, Iwakuma has a 63-39 record with a 3.42 ERA over 150 games.