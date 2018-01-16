Warriors run past reeling Cavaliers

Once the lead swelled to 14, Kevin Durant waved both arms like a boxing referee stopping a fight.

Another knockout on the road for these Warriors.

Durant scored 32 points, Stephen Curry added 23 and Golden State extended its road winning streak to 13 with a 118-108 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday victory Monday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, their struggling NBA Finals foes.

Durant scored 16 in the third quarter for the defending champions, who clamped down on defense and pulled away in the fourth to remain unbeaten outside Oracle Arena since Nov. 22. It’s not that they play poorly at home, but Durant said the Dubs take a different identity when they travel.

“At home, we just relax a little bit,” Durant said. “This is who we are when we’re on the road.”

LeBron James scored 32 points and Kevin Love 17 for Cleveland, which had its home winning streak stopped at 13. Isaiah Thomas, getting his first taste of the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry, had 19 points in 32 minutes — his most in five games as he returns from a hip injury.

It was Golden State’s second straight win over Cleveland, which has dropped eight of 10 dating to a loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. The Cavs were down just 93-91 entering the fourth, but missed 17 of 19 shots to open the period, and Golden State throttled away.

“It seemed like the rim just got smaller and smaller,” James said. “But I like our effort. If we continue that going into our next few games, then I like where we are.”

The teams have met in the finals each of the past three years. And while there’s no guarantee there will be a fourth matchup, at this point only one of them looks prepared in January for June.

Clippers 113, Rockets 102

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 31 points, Blake Griffin added 29 before his ejection, and the Clippers beat Houston in Chris Paul’s heated return to Staples Center against his old team.

Buoyed by Williams’ 13th straight game of 20 or more points, Los Angeles won its fifth in a row. Paul finished with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Bucks 104, Wizards 95

In Washington, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as Milwaukee defeated the Wizards for the second time in 10 days.

Like it was on Jan. 6, it was tight late before Antetokounmpo took over. He led the Bucks on an 11-0 run in the final minutes and finished 9 of 23 from the field.

Grizzlies 123, Lakers 114

In Memphis, Dillon Brooks matched his season best with 19 points and eight Grizzlies players finished in double figures.

Marc Gasol had 17 points and seven rebounds for Memphis, while Tyreke Evans had 15 points and 12 assists. Wayne Selden and James Ennis III added 13 points each.

Thunder 95, Kings 88

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected, and the hosts rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Sacramento.

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points, Paul George scored 18 and Steven Adams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

76ers 117, Raptors 111

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds and the Sixers narrowly avoided blowing another big lead in a victory over cold-shooting Toronto.

T.J. McConnell added a career-high 18 points and JJ Redick scored 15 before leaving with a left leg injury for the Sixers.

Hawks 102, Spurs 99

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 and the Hawks held off San Antonio in the closing seconds.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who dropped to 10-14 on the road.

Knicks 119, Nets 104

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and nine rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and 10 boards, and the Knicks opened their longest road trip in nearly 30 years by beating Brooklyn.

Bulls 119, Heat 111

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 18 points in his second game for the Bulls, Justin Holiday made a career-best seven 3s and scored 25 points, and the hosts ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak.

Hornets 118, Pistons 107

In Detroit, Kemba Walker scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, and Charlotte pulled away in the fourth quarter of a win over the hosts.

Dwight Howard had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets.

Pacers 109, Jazz 94

In Salt Lake City, Victor Oladipo scored 28 points as Indiana downed Utah.