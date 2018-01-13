Muffat-Jeandet slaloms to victory in combined

France’s Victor Muffat-Jeandet produced a dominant slalom run to rack up his first World Cup victory in Wengen’s combined event on Friday.

The 28-year-old Frenchman, who had five previous podium finishes to his name, timed a combined total of 2 minutes, 35.29 seconds down the Lauberhorn course, finishing 0.96 ahead of Russian Pavel Trikhichev, whose previous best finish was 16th in the Adelboden giant slalom last week.

Italian Peter Fill edged Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud by one-hundredth of a second to round out the podium.

“It’s quite incredible to record this first victory, I’m still struggling to get my head around it,” said Muffat-Jeandet, who previously finished second in the Wengen combined in 2015.

Trikhichev admitted he was in a state of shock after finishing second.

“Growing up, to finish on a World Cup podium was a dream for me and today it’s become a reality,” he said.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr had topped the opening downhill section of the combined.

But the super-G specialist failed to finish the slalom while compatriot Hannes Reichelt, second in the downhill, chose not to race the technical discipline.

France’s two-time defending combined champion Alexis Pinturault opted to compete solely in Sunday’s slalom.