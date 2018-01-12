Frontale acquire Manabu Saito from Marinos

Kawasaki Frontale have agreed to a deal that will bring former Japan international Manabu Saito from Yokohama F. Marinos, the two clubs announced Friday.

The move will give defending champion Frontale a boost ahead of the 2018 season as they continue team-building efforts, despite Saito having yet to recover from a knee injury that will delay his debut for the new club.

“I see this move as a challenge,” Saito said in a statement.

“My desire to start afresh as a player helped me make the decision to leave Marinos.”

Late last year, Kawasaki succeeded in re-signing all-time J1 top scorer and veteran forward Yoshito Okubo, who spent a year with FC Tokyo.

Okubo played for Frontale for four seasons from 2013 and on his return to Todoroki Stadium will join a list of powerful attackers, including Yu Kobayashi, who led the league with 23 goals and won the MVP honors.

Frontale had been pursuing Saito, who was raised in Kawasaki, since 2016 and has been showing strong interest in the 27-year-old even after he sustained a right knee injury last fall that will keep him off the pitch for at least eight months.

Saito had surgery to repair a damaged knee ligament in October and is currently undergoing rehab.