/

Daisuke Kataoka enjoys strong start at Sony Open

Kyodo

HONOLULU – Daisuke Kataoka got off to a good start to the 2018 PGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under-par 65 to sit two shots off the pace after the opening round of the Sony Open on Thursday.

In the first full-field event of the tour calendar year, Kataoka carded six birdies against a lone bogey at the Waialae Country Club to join a four-way tie for seventh while Americans Chris Kirk and Zach Johnson shared the lead.

Four Americans are tied for third.

“My tee shots were unexpectedly wild but I managed to make up for my mistakes and had some good plays,” said Kataoka, who sank 13-foot and 8-foot birdie putts at Nos. 7 and 9 before the turn. “I read the greens well. I hope to make some adjustments to my drives and improve my score on the second day.”

Shugo Imahira’s round of 67 featured four birdies and a bogey, and put him in 20th place along with defending champion Justin Thomas.

Yusaku Miyazato, who topped the Japan tour money rankings last season, shot a 72. Sony Open debutant Tatsuya Kodai and Satoshi Kodaira both had 75s.

The 72-hole men’s tournament is part of the tour’s FedEx Cup series.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Daisuke Kataoka watches one of his shots during the opening round of the Sony Open on Thursday in Honolulu. Kataoka shot a 5-under-par 65. | KYODO

, , ,