Yu Darvish says there’s a sixth MLB club in mix for his services

Free agent pitcher Yu Darvish added a sprinkle of mystery about his future Wednesday when he tweeted that another unnamed team was bidding for his services.

Following a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson, which named five teams still in the running, Darvish tweeted in English: “I know one more team is in.”

In the original article, the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, along with Darvish’s former club the Texas Rangers, were still interested in signing the right-hander, according to a source.

The 31-year-old Darvish, who has a 56-42 record since moving to the majors with the Rangers in 2012, was in December considered the top pitcher on this winter’s free agent market. However, this winter’s free agent market has been noticeable for its lack of movement.

Right-handers Koji Uehara and Hideaki Wakui, as well as outfielders Ichiro Suzuki and Norichika Aoki, remain on the market looking for 2018 contracts.