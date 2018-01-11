Consadole appoint ex-Reds manager Mihailo Petrovic as new boss
Former Urawa Reds manager Mihailo Petrovic, seen leading the team against Consadole Sapporo in July, is the new Sapporo boss. | KYODO

SAPPORO – Sapporo Consadole have agreed on a deal with former Urawa Reds boss Mihailo Petrovic to become their new manager, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old was fired by the Urawa Reds last July following a poor run of results, despite twice leading them to stage titles and the Levain Cup championship in 2016 during his five-and-a half-year managerial stint.

Petrovic managed Sanfrecce Hiroshima from midway through the 2006 season until 2011.

“I’m very happy and honored to be named manager of Consadole Sapporo,” Petrovic said in a team-issued statement. “With the support of you all, I hope to take the club to a level they have never been.

“With all our effort, day in and day out, I want us all, the players, staff and manager, to carve out a new history for the club, one line at a time.”

Shuhei Yomoda, who served as Consadole manager for two-and-a-half seasons through 2017, when he secured their spot in the J1 for next season, was appointed head coach.

