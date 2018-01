V-Varen Nagasaki have acquired midfielder Ben Halloran from German second-division club Heidenheim, the newly promoted J.League first-division team announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old started his career with Australian side Gold Coast United and also had spells at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second division.

Halloran was also a member of the Australian squad during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.