Maebashi Ikuei claims first soccer national title

Maebashi Ikuei High School won its first national high school soccer championship Monday after defeating Ryutsu Keizai University Kashiwa High School 1-0.

Maebashi Ikuei forward Itsuki Enomoto headed home the rebound of teammate Riku Iijima’s shot in the 92nd minute to give the school from Gunma Prefecture its long-awaited title after finishing runner-up last year.

Iijima became the top scorer for netting seven goals during the tournament, which kicked off in December.

“I wanted to score during the final, too, but I’m just really grateful we finally won,” Iijima said.

The Chiba-based Ryutsu Keizai University Kashiwa gave up its only goal of the tournament in the loss, narrowly missing out on capturing the crown for the first time since its win 10 years ago.

It is the first time a school from Gunma Prefecture has won the championship.