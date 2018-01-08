Golden Knights get revenge for earlier loss to Rangers

The first time they met, the New York Rangers were introduced to an expansion Vegas Golden Knights team that was riddled with goaltender injuries and just 10 games into the season.

That was on Oct. 31, when New York erased rallied from two goals down to beat fourth-string goalie Max Lagace in a 6-4 victory. On Sunday night, the Rangers met a matured Golden Knights team that was looking to get even.

William Karlsson scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period to lift Vegas to a 2-1 victory over New York in front of the season-high 18,234 in attendance.

“At the beginning (of the season) we were having some collapses in the third, and that’s not happening anymore,” Karlsson said. “I think we’re a better team than we were at the start. I think we’re more complete. We have a solid four lines and our D pairs are great. Obviously, the goaltending has been awesome, too. We’re just a more complete team now.”

James Neal scored his 18th goal of the season, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots to improve to 9-2-1.

Now at the halfway point of their inaugural campaign, the Golden Knights own the top home record in the league, moving to 18-2-1 in the first 21 contests at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 9-0-1 in its last 10 at home, including seven straight wins.

“We’re beating good hockey teams and we’re playing good hockey,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “Tonight, we played a real good Ranger team. We stayed patient, we found a way to score late in the hockey game and win a big game.”

Behind excellent puck movement on the game-winner, defenseman Deryk Engelland found Jonathan Marchessault with a blueline-to-blueline pass. Marchessault then pushed the puck forward to Reilly Smith, who found Karlsson at the right dot for a one-timer for his team-high 22nd of the season.

“Obviously I have Marchessault and Smith on my wings, so with them it’s been really great,” Karlsson said. “I have to thank them a lot. They’ve been great, and it’s so easy to play with them.”

Fleury turned in another spectacular performance, allowing two or fewer goals for the fifth consecutive time, while coming up with several big saves down the stretch.

“Our defensive players have been great, blocking shots and helping me out with rebounds and letting me see the puck. It’s a good team effort,” Fleury said. “Those are the kinds of games we’re going to see later on in the season toward the end. We’re finding ways to win those games. It’s important, it’s good for the confidence and it’s good to know we can do that.”

Lightning 5, Red Wings 2

In Detroit, Dan Girardi had a goal and an assist in the first period before blocking a shot above the shoulders in the second period and leaving Tampa Bay’s victory over the Red Wings.

Girardi turned his head to the left when Detroit’s Martin Frk took a shot on a power play and the puck appeared to hit the defenseman in the neck. He lay face down on the ice while a doctor evaluated him and was eventually able to sit up. Girardi later skated slowly off the ice with teammates at his side and walked toward the dressing room. The team confirmed in the second intermission Girardi would not return to play, adding initial reports were he was OK.

Penguins 6, Bruins 5 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin got his second goal of the game at 2:51 of overtime to rally the Penguins past Boston.

Capitals 4, Blues 3 (OT)

In Washington, Nicklas Backstrom scored at 4:17 of overtime and Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist to help the Capitals beat St. Louis.

Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1

In Chicago, Anton Forsberg made 32 saves, and Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored in the first period in the Blackhawks’ victory over slumping Edmonton.

Islanders 5, Devils 4 (SO)

In New York, Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves and Brock Nelson scored the only goal in the shootout and the Islanders beat New Jersey to snap a five-game losing streak.

Flyers 4, Sabres 1

In Philadelphia, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added an empty-netter to help the Flyers beat Buffalo for their third straight victory.

Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

In Columbus, Josh Anderson scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout, lifting the Blue Jackets past Florida.

Canadiens 5, Canucks 2

In Montreal, Brendan Gallagher broke a tie midway through the third period, and Carey Price made 34 saves in the Canadiens’ victory over Vancouver.

Jets 4, Sharks 1

In Winnipeg, Mathieu Perreault scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and the Jets beat San Jose to extend its home winning streak to five games.