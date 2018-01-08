Young reserves step up for Suns in win over Thunder

Dragan Bender and Josh Jackson were fourth overall picks in the draft: Bender in 2016, Jackson in 2017.

Both are just 20 years old, and the jury is out on whether they deserved to go that high.

They sure looked good Sunday night, though.

Bender scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first double-double of his rookie season, and the Phoenix reserves played a big role in the Suns’ 114-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We’re trying to develop young players here and they both stepped up big-time today,” Suns interim coach Jay Triano said. “I thought they played really well together. Josh would drive and kick and find Dragan on the perimeter and I think there’s a comfort level really developing with those two.”

Bender made a career-best six 3-pointers, going 5 of 6 in the second half. The Suns beat the Thunder for the third straight time dating to last season, with all three wins coming in Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and second in a row with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but Oklahoma City never led after the first quarter. Paul George added 19 points and Steven Adams 18 for the Thunder.

Devin Booker scored 26 and T.J. Warren 23 for Phoenix.

The Suns made a season-high 17 3s in 39 attempts while Oklahoma City was 8 of 27.

“We like the way we played,” Triano said. “We shot a lot of 3s, which is what we want to do. We got into our drive-and-kick game. I thought we were solid defensively. I think they missed a bunch of shots as well. This is a game that we feel really good about and it’s a step for us. It’s a step for us for sure.”

Trail Blazers 111, Spurs 110

In Portland, CJ McCollum hit a floater with 5.9 seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a victory over San Antonio with both teams short-handed.

Heat 103, Jazz 102

In Miami, Josh Richardson’s layup with 5.1 seconds left capped a Heat rally from eight points down in the fourth, Donovan Mitchell missed what would have been the winner at the buzzer and Miami beat Utah.

Knicks 100, Mavericks 96

In Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points and Jarrett Jack made the tiebreaking basket with 31.2 seconds left as New York beat the Mavericks.

Lakers 132, Hawks 113

In Los Angeles, Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven assists, and the Lakers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a victory over the visiting Hawks.