Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron reaches milestone during four-goal performance

Patrice Bergeron surpassed one milestone shortly before reaching another.

Bergeron had four goals and an assist while leading the Boston Bruins to 7-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, topping the 700-point mark for his career and tying a club record for goals in a game.

“It was one of those nights where the puck was going in,” said Bergeron, the 16th player in Bruins history with a four-goal game.

“Last time I did that I was 16 years old. I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest.”

Bergeron, Boston’s second pick in the 2003 draft, needed three points for 700 in his career and reached the mark with two goals and an assist in the first period. He added two more in the first 10:45 of the second, making him the first Bruin with four goals since Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999 against Tampa Bay.

“It’s not just a night like tonight. It’s every night. He does so much for this hockey club,” Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said.

Bergeron’s linemates also had a big night. Brad Marchand assisted on all of Bergeron’s goals and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who scored on their first two shots and led 5-1 after the first period.

Anton Khudobin had 27 saves as Boston improved to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal for Carolina in the first period and Scott Darling stopped 23 of 28 shots in relief of Cam Ward, who was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots.

“I didn’t think we had too many sustained shifts where we had pressure and we actually won shifts and built a game,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “We didn’t have a lot of pushback or a lot of mental toughness there.”

Bergeron shined despite fighting a cold. He said he got some extra rest when Boston’s game Thursday night against the Florida Panthers was postponed because of the fierce winter storm that swept up the East Coast.

Senators 6, Lightning 3

In Ottawa, Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists to help the Senators beat league-leading Tampa Bay.

Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

In Toronto, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored in the third period and again in the shootout, and the Maple Leafs beat Vancouver.

Stars 5, Oilers 1

In Dallas, linemates Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin scored first-period goals within a span of 6½ minutes, leading the Stars over Edmonton.

Flyers 6, Blues 3

In Philadelphia, Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers spoiled Brayden Schenn’s return to Philadelphia with a victory over St. Louis.

Rangers 2, Coyotes 1 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 37 shots through overtime and all three he faced in the shootout, Mika Zibanejad scored in the tiebreaker and New York beat the Coyotes.

Predators 4, Kings 3

In Los Angeles, Austin Watson scored two goals, P.K. Subban added two assists and Nashville sent the Kings to their first regulation loss at home since mid-November.

Avalanche 7, Wild 2

In Denver, Carl Soderberg had two power-play goals, Nathan MacKinnon also scored with the man-advantage and added two assists, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota.

Flames 3, Ducks 2

In Calgary, Dougie Hamilton scored with 16 seconds left to lift the Flames over Anaheim.