Warriors star Stephen Curry torches Clippers for season-high 45 points

Points came easily for Steph Curry on Saturday. Eleven in his first five minutes, 17 before the game was 8½ minutes old.

“I just wanted to start off the game right,” Curry said. “It’s obviously weird starting a game at 12:30 (p.m.). You’ve got to find that energy and something to build momentum, especially early.”

He finished with a season-high 45 points without playing the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Los Angeles Clippers 121-105 for their fourth straight victory.

“I knew right away, when I got free for a couple of threes in the first quarter and they went down, I got in a rhythm,” Curry said. “Beyond that, you just keep your head down and keep shooting and stay aggressive.”

Curry took advantage of the guard-depleted Clippers, making 11 of 21 shots, including 8 of 16 3-pointers, going against rookie Juwan Evans and G-League call-up Tyrone Wallace.

In the four games since missing 11 with an ankle injury, Curry has averaged 36 points on 58 percent shooting, 54 percent beyond the arc.

“He’s been on fire. Maybe the break was good for him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s been amazing.”

Said Curry: “Coming off the injury, obviously I’ve got fresh legs, a nice rhythm. I was able to put some good work in the week and a half before I got back on the floor.”

The Clippers’ Blake Griffin suffered a concussion late in the first quarter when he stumbled driving into the lane from the right wing and hit his head on JaVale McGee’s right elbow. Griffin fell to the floor immediately, and remained down for several minutes as team physicians tended to him. He walked off under his own power and went to the locker room.

“Blake’s a pretty tough guy, he should be OK,” teammate DeAndre Jordan said. “But we definitely want him to be cautious and do whatever he needs to do to be OK.”

Nick Young and JaVale McGee each scored 11 points, and Klay Thompson and David West added 10 apiece for Golden State, playing with Kevin Durant sidelined by a right calf strain. The Warriors improved to 17-2 since Nov. 27.

Lou Williams scored 23 points, and Jordan added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers. They lost their 12th straight to the Warriors, dating to Dec. 25, 2014.

Wallace, signed Friday, added 13 points in his first game for Los Angeles.

Tied at 50 with 3:30 left in the second quarter, the Warriors went on a 23-9 run, capping the stretch with Curry hitting a 3-pointer with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

Golden State went up 103-73 on McGee’s dunk with 55 seconds in a quarter that would see the Warriors outscore on the Clippers 39-22 for a 103-76 lead with 12 minutes to play.

“We had a big third quarter, which is what we wanted,” Kerr said. “At halftime we talked about it. Let’s break free and make sure everybody gets out there and plays. That third quarter was important for us, but this was mainly about Steph tonight.”

Cavaliers 131, Magic 127

In Orlando, LeBron James had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to just miss a triple-double in Cleveland’s victory over the Magic.

Kevin Love added 27 points, and Isaiah Thomas had 19 points and four assists in his first start since returning from a hip injury that delayed his Cavaliers debut. Dwayne Wade added 16 points.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 30 points, and Elfrid Payton had 20 points and five assists.

Celtics 87, Nets 85

In New York, Jayson Tatum had a driving dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive late possessions, pulling Boston out of a late hole against Brooklyn.

Playing without Al Horford because of a sore left knee, Boston won its sixth straight heading into its trip to London to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Celtics were trailing by one when Tatum got the ball and drove for a powerful slam that gave them an 84-83 lead. Kyrie Irving missed on Boston’s next possession but wrestled the ball away from DeMarre Carroll and got it to Tatum in the corner and his 3 made it 87-83 with 45 seconds to play.

The Nets cut it two on Joe Harris’ tip and had chances to tie in the final seconds, but missed a series of shots near the basket, with DeMarre Carroll appearing to be injured during the sequence.

Irving finished with 21 points, and Tatum added 14.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points for the Nets.

Pistons 108, Rockets 101

In Detroit, Tobias Harris scored 27 points and the Pistons held off Houston.

Detroit is only four games over .500, but the Pistons have beaten Golden State, Boston, San Antonio, Minnesota and now Houston. The Rockets are without injured star James Harden, but the Pistons were missing their own standout, with Andre Drummond sidelined because of a right rib contusion.

Chris Paul had 16 points and 13 assists for Houston. Ish Smith scored 17 points for Detroit, and Dwight Buycks added a career-high 16.

Bucks 110, Wizards 103

In Washington, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and Milwaukee pulled away late to beat the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo also had seven assists to help Milwaukee win for the fourth time in six games and snap Washington’s four-game winning streak. Milwaukee guard Matthew Dellavedova was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Washington’s Bradley Beal midway through the fourth quarter.

John Wall had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards, but shot 0-for-5 from the floor in the fourth. Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points.

Timberwolves 116, Pelicans 98

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points, Andrew Wiggins added 20 and the Timberwolves cruised past New Orleans.

Towns went 7-for-11 from the field and had 16 rebounds for another strong effort after Friday’s 25-point, 23-rebound career performance in Boston.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Pelicans with 23 points.

Pacers 125, Bulls 86

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters in his return from a right knee injury.

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals to help the Pacers end a five-game losing streak. He missed the previous four games. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points.

Bobby Portis had 15 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost four of their last five games.

Kings 106, Nuggets 98

In Sacramento, 40-year-old Vince Carter scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Kings held off Denver.

De’Aaron Fox had 18 points and seven assists, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 17 points.