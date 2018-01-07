Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history.

Barcelona did not reveal the cost of the deal for the 25-year-old playmaker, but a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press the transfer is worth €160 million ($192 million).

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the deal, which would be a club record for Barcelona.

Coutinho’s transfer cost is only surpassed by Paris Saint-Germain’s acquisition of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer. Barcelona has now reinvested the €222 million windfall it received from PSG following Neymar’s world-record transfer to the French club in August.

Barcelona said Coutinho will sign a contract for the rest of the ongoing season and five more seasons. He still needs to finalize personal terms and pass a medical examination.

Liverpool rejected three bids from Barcelona for Coutinho in August and hoped to convince him to stay beyond this season. He even captained the side in recent games.

The Spanish league leaders broke their own transfer record to sign France forward Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in August for a fee of €105 million that could rise to €147 million. Barcelona hoped to sign Coutinho at the same time but it has taken until the January transfer window to convince Liverpool to sell one of its most creative players.

Barcelona said in September that it rejected a last-minute offer by Liverpool to sell Coutinho for €200 million (then $237 million) because it would have been an “irresponsible” financial risk for the club. Five months on, Barcelona has managed to negotiate a cheaper deal.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the club tried to keep its prized player, but that Coutinho had wanted to leave for the Catalan club since July.

“He is 100 percent certain his future — and that of his family — belongs at Barcelona,” Klopp said.

Barcelona has been searching for a player with the vision and passing talent of Xavi Hernandez since the Spain great left the club after 17 seasons to play in Qatar 2½ years ago.

Coutinho will rejuvenate a midfield core led by the 33-year-old Andres Iniesta and also includes Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Paulinho, who are all 29.

On announcing his signing, Barcelona hailed Coutinho as “a young player with potential still to be tapped.”

Coutinho won’t be able to play for Barcelona in the Champions League since he has already featured in the competition with Liverpool in the group stage. But he will be available for Barcelona’s bid to reclaim the Spanish league title from Real Madrid and defend its Copa del Rey crown.