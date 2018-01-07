Padres acquire Kazuhisa Makita from Seibu

The San Diego Padres have signed Seibu Lions submarine right-hander Kazuhisa Makita via the posting system, the National League club announced Saturday.

Makita inked a two-year contract with the Padres worth about $4 million. Seibu submitted the paperwork for him to move to the majors on Dec. 11, and clubs willing to pay the posting fee were given 30 days to negotiate a deal.

Makita joined Seibu in 2011 and was the Pacific League’s rookie of the year after being the Lions’ No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft. His pitching versatility allowed the Lions to use him as a starter, reliever and closer in his seven-year career.

In 276 games, he had 53 wins, 49 losses, and 25 saves with a 2.83 ERA. He played for Japan in the World Baseball Classic last March, and posted one win and two saves.

“I was with the Lions for seven years, and I am so grateful to my managers, the coaches, the staff, my teammates and the fans,” Makita said. “Thank you so much.”