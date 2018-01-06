Basketball legend Dr. J hospitalized

Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia 76ers’ game Friday night and was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

Erving, 67, attended the game and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The dunker more commonly known as “Dr. J” was honored by the team to mark 35 years since he threw down his famous cradle dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving, who starred at the University of Massachusetts, led the Sixers to their last NBA championship in 1983 and was the 1981 NBA MVP.