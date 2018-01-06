F.A. hands Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger three-game touchline ban

The English Football Association has banned Arsene Wenger from the touchline for three games after he accepted he was abusive when questioning the integrity of a referee.

The Asenal manager’s outburst followed a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. He was incensed at Calum Chambers being penalized for a handball and West Brom converting the resulting penalty to equalize.

The F.A. said Wenger “admitted that his language and behavior in the match officials’ changing room . . . was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee.”