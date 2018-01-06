Kris Dunn powers Bulls past Mavericks with career-high 32 points

Kris Dunn, Justin Holiday and the Chicago Bulls kept making free throws in the final minute. Somehow, the Dallas Mavericks kept getting closer.

Only after Yogi Ferrell’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short could the Bulls finally celebrate a 47-point fourth quarter Friday night and a frantic 127-124 victory over the Mavericks after leading by 10 with 68 seconds to go.

Dunn scored a career-high 32 points and Holiday added 23 for the Bulls, who made all 13 free throws in the final 1:08 but still gave Dallas a chance because the Mavericks had three-point possessions four times while pressing full court and fouling after every bucket.

A turnover helped also as the teams combined for 35 points in that final sequence. Dallas allowed a franchise record in points for any quarter.

“When you have a 10-point lead with about a minute to go, you’ve got to find a way to get a couple of stops,” said Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, whose team started the fourth with a 10-0 run. “But it’s a really good win coming down here against a team that’s been really hot, rolling.”

Nobody figured to be saying that about either team a month into the season. But it was a fittingly close game for teams having remarkably similar seasons — almost the same record after miserable starts followed by respectable recoveries that pulled each out of last in its conference.

Chicago (14-25) was 3-20 before a seven-game winning streak that sparked an 11-5 record since the woeful start.

The Mavericks (13-27), who started 2-14, just had their best winning streak of the season stopped at four by Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of Golden State’s 125-122 victory in Dallas. Oh, and the Mavericks were down 12 with 4½ minutes left in that loss.

“We are falling into some bad habits playing these windshield-wiper games,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We just need to take a hard look at it.”

Wesley Matthews scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes had 23 for the Mavericks, who were outscored 47-36 in the fourth.

76ers 114, Pistons 78

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid sparked the hosts to a mammoth lead in a romp over Detroit.

Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds. Simmons had 19 points and nine assists to lead the Sixers to their fourth straight win, which moved them back to .500.

Celtics 91, Timberwolves 84

In Boston, Marcus Smart scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Kyrie Irving had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 14, Jamal Crawford had 13 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 for Minnesota, which lost back-to-back games for the first time since November.

Raptors 129, Bucks 110

In Milwaukee, Jonas Valanciunas scored all of his 20 points in the decisive third quarter and Toronto beat the Bucks for the second time this week.

The Raptors outscored Milwaukee 43-19 in the third quarter to win their fourth consecutive game.

Heat 107, Knicks 103 (OT)

In Miami, Wayne Ellington scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 19 and the Heat survived a back-and-forth flurry in the final minutes to beat New York in overtime.

Courtney Lee scored 24 for the Knicks, who got 20 from Michael Beasley and 15 from Kristaps Porzingis.

Spurs 103, Suns 89

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili each scored 21 points, and the Spurs got their ninth straight home win over Phoenix.

Ginobili joined Vince Carter as the only 40-year-old players to score 20 points off the bench. He shot 7 for 10 from the field in setting a season high for points.

Nuggets 99, Jazz 91

In Denver, Trey Lyles scored a career-high 26 points, Jamal Murray also had 26 points and the hosts topped Utah.

The game was tied 56-56 when Murray hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to start a 20-5 Nuggets run.

Hornets 108, Lakers 94

In Los Angeles, Kemba Walker had 19 points and seven assists, and Charlotte wrapped up a solid road trip with its first back-to-back victories since Thanksgiving, beating spiraling Los Angeles.

Brandon Ingram had 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and Lonzo Ball scored 11 points with five assists in his first game since Dec. 23 for the Lakers, who have lost nine straight since Dec. 20.

Wizards 102, Grizzlies 100

In Memphis, Bradley Beal scored 34 points, John Wall added 25 points and nine assists, and Washington survived a late Grizzlies rally.

Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 26 points, while Marc Gasol finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 110, Hawks 89

In Portland, CJ McCollum had 20 points and the Blazers beat Atlanta.

Damian Lillard added 14 points before sitting for the fourth quarter and the Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Hawks at the Moda Center.

Dennis Schroder had 14 points to Atlanta. It trailed by 25 points in fourth quarter en route to its third loss in four games.