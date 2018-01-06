Golden Knights win again Blackhawks

With their potent lines, team speed and cohesive play, the Vegas Golden Knights look the part.

Nothing like an expansion team. More like Stanley Cup contenders.

Reilly Smith had a goal and two assists, and the Golden Knights topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Friday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

“We got away from our game a little bit, but being able to come out with two points feels really good,” said Alex Tuch, who scored the Golden Knights’ first goal.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist as Western Conference-leading Vegas improved to 13-1-1 in its last 15 games. Cody Eakin also scored in the expansion Knights’ first trip to Chicago, and Malcolm Subban made 28 saves.

Penguins 4, Islanders 0

In New York, Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season and Pittsburgh beat the Islanders.

Red Wings 4, Panthers 2

In Detroit, Anthony Mantha and Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period to lift the Red Wings over Florida for their fourth straight victory.

Jets 4, Sabres 3

In Winnipeg, Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist as the Jets topped Buffalo, extending their point streak to five games.

Senators 6, Sharks 5 (OT)

In Ottawa, Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game seven seconds into overtime and the Senators capped a four-goal comeback with a win over San Jose.