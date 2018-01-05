Fighters formalize partnership with Texas Rangers

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters have struck a business alliance with the major league’s Texas Rangers, the team announced on Friday.

Fighters general manager Hiroshi Yoshimura said he is hoping for an active exchange in a wide range of fields, including scouting and transfers of coaches and frontline staff.

“I hope to have a rewarding relationship toward the development of our teams,” Yoshimura said in a statement released by the Fighters.

He also plans to ask for advice on constructing a new stadium, and revealed that the club’s plan to build a new stadium in Hokkaido is steadily progressing. The Rangers are currently constructing a new ballpark, which is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

“We are excited to partner with the Fighters. They are a unique forward thinking organization with whom we have a lot in common,” Rangers GM Jon Daniels said.

“They have an outstanding reputation for treating people well, and have developed some of the best players in the world. We look forward to helping each other in a variety of ways.”