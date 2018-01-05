Struggling 89ers fire Toshihiro Goto, hand coaching reins to Daisuke Takaoka

Toshihiro Goto lasted less than one season in charge of the Sendai 89ers.

The B. League second-division team on Thursday announced that he’s been fired. The 89ers (13-15) have promoted assistant Daisuke Takaoka to fill Goto’s position.

Takaoka, a popular forward during his playing days, retired in 2016 and joined the Sendai coaching staff. The 36-year-old had two stints with the 89ers as a player (2009-13 and 2015-16). He also played for the Otsuka Corporation Alphas (2004-7), Link Tochigi Brex (2007-09) and Aomori Wat’s (2013-15).

Goto, 52, is a former Fukuoka Red Falcons bench boss. He coached the defunct JBL club from 2005-06. Since then, he’s mostly worked in the WJBL.

The 89ers are in fourth place in B2’s six-team East Division.