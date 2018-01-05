Struggling 89ers fire Toshihiro Goto, hand coaching reins to Daisuke Takaoka
Toshihiro Goto | B. LEAGUE

/

Struggling 89ers fire Toshihiro Goto, hand coaching reins to Daisuke Takaoka

by

Staff Writer

Toshihiro Goto lasted less than one season in charge of the Sendai 89ers.

The B. League second-division team on Thursday announced that he’s been fired. The 89ers (13-15) have promoted assistant Daisuke Takaoka to fill Goto’s position.

Takaoka, a popular forward during his playing days, retired in 2016 and joined the Sendai coaching staff. The 36-year-old had two stints with the 89ers as a player (2009-13 and 2015-16). He also played for the Otsuka Corporation Alphas (2004-7), Link Tochigi Brex (2007-09) and Aomori Wat’s (2013-15).

Goto, 52, is a former Fukuoka Red Falcons bench boss. He coached the defunct JBL club from 2005-06. Since then, he’s mostly worked in the WJBL.

The 89ers are in fourth place in B2’s six-team East Division.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshihiro Goto | B. LEAGUE

, ,