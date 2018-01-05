With sticks and fists, Flyers flummox Islanders

Another listless performance led Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall to turn to the minors for what he called “needed energy.”

The plan was foiled, though, by the East Coast snowstorm that stranded Tyrell Goulbourne in Toronto and put his NHL debut on hold.

Enter regulars Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, who gave the Flyers a needed boost with their sticks and — surprisingly — their fists.

Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist, and Couturier had a goal, an assist and participated in one of several fights for the Flyers in their feisty 6-4 victory over the slumping New York Islanders on Thursday night.

“It was a big game tonight. They’re just ahead of us in the standings,” Couturier said. “We knew it was important and there was a lot of emotion out there. Guys responded.”

Konecny energized his teammates with a first-period scrap, then scored to cap a four-goal second. Wayne Simmonds and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers, who overcame a poor third period for their second win in six games.

Brian Elliott made 27 saves in his 15th straight start.

“It brought us energy,” Provorov said of the fisticuffs. “It was great to see guys playing hard.”

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, and John Tavares and Ryan Pulock added third-period goals for the Islanders in their season-high fourth straight loss. Thomas Greiss allowed five goals on 31 shots but got little help from a defense that continues to struggle without injured Johnny Boychuk.

“We come out, we’re not bad, then something goes wrong, it kind of spirals and we can’t stop it,” Pulock said.

Raffl’s redirect of Provorov’s shot at 1:36 of the second period put Philadelphia up 2-1. Simmonds scored 40 seconds later and Provorov added his sixth during a four-minute power play after Tanner Fritz’s high stick to the face of Andrew MacDonald drew blood.

Konecny made it 5-2 with his fifth goal on a breakaway against a helpless Greiss, who has allowed five or more goals seven times this season.

“Yeah, puck is just sliding in, whether it’s tips, backdoors or just goalie’s not seeing it,” said New York defenseman Scott Mayfield, who agreed to a five-year contract extension before the game. “Clear guys out and we just weren’t doing it.”

Before the game, Hextall said the Flyers must become more consistent if they are to reach the playoffs and noted a lack of energy in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday that prompted the roster move.

Blues 2, Golden Knights 1

In St. Louis, Paul Stastny broke a third-period tie with his eighth goal of the season, Carter Hutton continued his strong play in goal and the Blues defeated Vegas.

Erik Haula scored for the Golden Knights, who had their NHL expansion record eight-game winning streak snapped. Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves but lost for the first time in six starts.

Maple Leafs 3, Sharks 2 (SO)

In Toronto, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored in a shootout to give the Maple Leafs a victory over San Jose in a game that opened with a fight that saw Toronto’s Nazem Kadri rip out part of Joe Thornton’s mountain-man beard.

Flamers 4, Kings 3

In Calgary, Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland each had a goal and an assist as the Flames scored four times in the second period for a comeback victory over Los Angeles.

Calgary trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, but Ferland sparked the rally at 2:34 when his shot squeezed under the pads of Jonathan Quick.

Coyotes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Christian Fischer scored off Jakob Chychrun’s rebound at 2:41 of overtime to give the Coyotes a comeback win over Nashville.

Oilers 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

In Edmonton, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner and the Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a victory over Anaheim.

Avalanche 2, Blue Jackets 0

In Denver, Jonathan Bernier made 18 of his 34 saves in the third period for his second shutout of the season, leading Colorado past Columbus.

Stars 4, Devils 3

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored his team-leading 20th goal short-handed, Alexander Radulov had a goal and two assists and the Stars beat New Jersey.

Wild 6, Sabres 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Nino Niederreiter had a hat trick in his return from injury, Mikko Koivu contributed a goal and two assists, and the finally fully healthy Wild pounded Buffalo.

Hurricanes 4, Penguins 0

In Pittsburgh, Sebastian Aho scored twice, Cam Ward stopped 21 shots and Carolina blanked the Penguins.

Canadiens 2, Lightning 1 (SO)

In Montreal, Carey Price made 44 saves, Paul Byron scored the only goal in a shootout and the Habs ended a five-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Panthers at Bruins — ppd.