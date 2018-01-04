Dragons sign Dillon Gee to one-year deal

The Chunichi Dragons have signed right-hander Dillon Gee, who had major-league stints with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins in 2017, on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old American, who was 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA in the major leagues last year, has agreed to terms worth an estimated ¥120 million ($1.06 million) plus incentives, according to sources close to the deal, which was sealed Thursday.

Gee was with the New York Mets organization from 2007-15 before joining the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He has a 51-48 career record in the majors with a 4.09 ERA.

Gee said in a statement issued by the Central League club that he is excited to be part of the team and looks forward to helping the Dragons be successful.