Tosu’s Yohei Toyoda moves to Ulsan Hyundai on loan

Sagan Tosu striker Yohei Toyoda has signed a one-year loan deal with Ulsan Hyundai, the J. League team announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old former Japan international, who has been capped eight times for his country over his 14-year career, will play for the South Korean club through December.

Toyoda has 94 career goals in the J. League top flight, but only scored five in 28 league games in 2017. It was the first season in eight that he finished with less than 10 goals.

“I’ve decided to leave the club I love for the 2018 season. This transfer doesn’t mean I’m bidding farewell forever to Sagan Tosu,” Toyoda said in a statement.

In other moves on Thursday, midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi announced he has a deal with English second-tier club Leeds United, but the Gamba Osaka man said he will be immediately moved to a Spanish club on loan.

The 21-year-old Ideguchi, whose transfer to Leeds has been rumored since September, said after he joins the Championship club he will be loaned out to second division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa until he finalizes United Kingdom work permit issues.