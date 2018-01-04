QBs Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold opt to enter NFL draft

Within 30 minutes of one another, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold announced they will enter the NFL draft.

The Los Angeles rivals have a chance to be the first two quarterbacks taken and possibly among the first few players off the board in April.

Joining Rosen and Darnold in announcing NFL intentions Wednesday was Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, another possible top-10 pick.

Rosen passed for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions in his college career, but UCLA never even so much as won a bowl game during his time there. He was close to fired UCLA coach Jim Mora. but Rosen said he discussed his decision with new Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

There was more uncertainty about Darnold . He was a third-year sophomore this past season after sitting out as a redshirt as a freshman.

Darnold took over as the Trojans’ starting quarterback four games into last season. He won the Rose Bowl in his first season with a record 453-yard, five-touchdown performance against Penn State, and he led the Trojans to their first Pac-12 championship since 2008 this season. He passed for 7,229 yards with 57 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions in 27 games behind center for the Trojans.