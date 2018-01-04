Mirai Nagasu second in short program at U.S. nationals; Bradie Tennell leads

Rising star Bradie Tennell continued her breakout season by winning the women’s short program Wednesday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Tennell saved the best short program of her career for the most important event. With takeoffs and landings so soft a butterfly would be envious, her 2-minute, 40-second program floated by. She scored 73.79 points.

Tennell was third at Skate America just months after finishing seventh at the world juniors. She was ninth in the U.S. Championships a year ago, so her rise has been quick at a time when many peers have been faltering.

Mirai Nagasu, the 2008 U.S. champion and a 2010 Olympian who was passed over for the team four years ago, finished second, .70 behind Tennell. Defending champion Karen Chen, who has had a poor campaign, reversed that as the final skater and was third.

The top three skaters at nationals won’t necessarily make the Olympic team for Pyeongchang. The federation uses a system that takes into account more than one event.

But Tennell, Nagasu (73.09) and Chen (69.48) clearly were the standouts on opening night.

“I would say the biggest feeling right now is pride,” Tennell said. “I’m very proud of how far I’ve come this year, overcoming my injuries and just the technical aspect of things.”

Had Nagasu landed her triple axel — she’s one of the few women who tries the 3½-rotation jump — she almost certainly would be on top. But she stepped forward out of it.

The rest of her routine was spot-on, and the 24-year-old Nagasu was thrilled with her performance.

“This is my dream and what I have been trying for,” Nagasu said.

Ashley Wagner, the presumptive favorite here, is in fifth place with 65.94.