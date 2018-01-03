Former Manchester City striker Jo to join Nagoya

Former Manchester City striker Jo has agreed to join Nagoya Grampus from Brazilian giant Corinthians, the newly promoted J. League first division team said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian, who also had spells at Everton, CSKA Moscow and Galatasaray among other teams, last month won the Bola de Ouro award given to the best player in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Jo helped Corinthians become champion in the country’s top professional league last season with 18 goals in 34 games, ending the season as the joint top-scorer and named Brazil’s player of the year by sportswriters.

He was also a member of the Brazilian squad that finished fourth as hosts of the 2014 World Cup.

Nagoya Grampus earned the last ticket to J1 after a 0-0 draw against Avispa Fukuoka in the promotion playoff final last month.