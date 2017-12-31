Capitals beat Devils to move into first place in Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz didn’t know his team had just overtaken the New Jersey Devils to move atop the Metropolitan Division.

Sure, the season isn’t quite halfway over, but the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday night ensured they’d end 2017 in first place.

Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson had a goal and two assists each, while Alex Ovechkin had three assists.

“To me, it’s about playing well,” Trotz said. “I just want to get into the dance playing well. There’s so much parity in this league.”

Braden Holtby stopped 25 shots as Washington won its eighth straight home game. Christian Djoos had a goal and an assist, and Tom Wilson and Matt Niskanen also scored for the Capitals.

New Jersey had gone eight games without a regulation loss. John Moore scored late in the first period and Travis Zajac midway through the third. Cory Schneider stopped 30 shots.

“They came out the first 10 minutes of the game, playing to win, and we didn’t,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “This was a big game. You can see Washington came to play. It was important to them, and it was important to us. They were the better team tonight.”

While Trotz professed not to study the standings, his players knew the significance of the game.

“I think any game is big right now the way the division is shaking out,” Carlson said. “You’ve got to collect them while you can, certainly against teams like this when we’re home and rested and they’re playing on a back-to-back and on the road.”

Predators 3, Wild 0

In Nashville, Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Predators beat Minnesota.

Subban also had an assist, and Scott Hartnell and Viktor Arvidsson also scored. Calle Jarnkrok had two assists for Nashville, which has have won two of three.

Panthers 2, Canadiens 0

In Sunrise, Florida, James Reimer stopped 37 shots for his second shutout in three games and the Panthers beat Montreal.

It’s been a busy month for Reimer since starter Roberto Luongo was injured Dec. 4, and he capped December with another stellar show. He also beat Ottawa 1-0 a week ago with a 38-save effort.

Blues 3, Hurricanes

In St. Louis, Scottie Upshall broke a tie midway through the third period and the Blues held off Carolina.

Kyle Brodziak and Partrik Berglund also scored for St. Louis, and Carter Hutton made 23 saves. The Blues won for the third time in 10 games and snapped Carolina’s four-game winning streak.

Bruins 5, Senators 0

In Ottawa, Ryan Spooner scored twice and Tuukka Rask made 25 saves in Boston’s victory over the Senators.

Noel Acciari, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who were also 5-1 winners over Ottawa on Wednesday night in Boston. Rask had his second shutout of the season and 40th overall.

Kings 4, Canucks 3

In Vancouver, Drew Doughty scored early in the third period to lift Los Angeles over the Canucks.

Kyle Clifford scored the tying goal 2:22 into the third to set up Doughty’s winner, and Tyler Toffoli and Marian Gaborik also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves.