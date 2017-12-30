Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane delivers game-winning goal in overtime against Oilers

Jeff Glass worked a long time for his NHL debut, playing 575 games for 11 teams ranging from the Western Hockey League to a stint in Russia.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” the 32-year-old said, “but never thought it would actually come true.”

Now, he’s an NHL winner.

Patrick Kane scored 50 seconds into overtime to give Glass a victory in his first game and lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday.

Kane deked around a defender then shoved in the rebound of his own shot past Cam Talbot. After scoring, he pointed toward the other end of the ice at Glass, and teammates quickly enveloped the journeyman goalie. The Calgary native made 42 saves.

Glass is getting his shot after No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford went on injured reserve Wednesday with an upper body injury. Glass was recalled from the American Hockey League.

Ryan Hartman, Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton.

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

In Detroit, Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Red Wings over New York.

Hurricanes 2, Penguins 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho netted the go-ahead goal with 1:55 left in the second period.

Stars 4, Blues 2

In Dallas, Alexander Radulov had a power-play goal and an empty-netter in the final 2:21 to lift the hosts over St. Louis.

Wild 4, Predators 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Mikael Granlund had the second three-goal game of his career and Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves in his first start since Dec. 12 to help the Wild beat Nashville.

Flyers 5, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Claude Giroux had three assists, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Philadelphia beat the hosts.

Jets 4, Islanders 2

In Winnipeg, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist on the Jets’ patchwork top line to beat New York.

Senators 5, Blue Jackets 4

In Ottawa, Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period and the Senators held off Columbus.

Sabres 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Rasmus Ristolainen scored 2:37 into overtime to help Buffalo snap the Devils’ winning streak at five games.

Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

In Denver, J.T. Compher scored a power-play goal 3:25 into overtime to give Colorado a victory over Toronto.

Ducks 2, Flames 1

In Anaheim, the Ducks put 41 shots on goal, and Rickard Rakell put them over the top in one of their best efforts of the season.