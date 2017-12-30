Ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi places second in qualifying for World Cup event

Junshiro Kobayashi set himself up for a potential second World Cup win this season, when he took second place Friday in a qualifier.

Kobayashi jumped 133.0 meters and totaled 142.1 points, finishing behind Germany’s Richard Freitag. Kobayashi is looking for his second World Cup victory after a November win in Wisla, Poland.

“Since it’s been a while since my last jump, I thought I could fly well,” Kobayashi said. “I wonder if it was a good jump?”

Ryoyu Kobayashi, Noriaki Kasai and Taku Takeuchi also qualified for Saturday’s main event.