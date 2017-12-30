Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka for one game for fight with team staff member
Toronto's Serge Ibaka, seen guarding Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook on Wednesday , has received a one-game ban for fighting a team staff member.

Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka for one game for fight with team staff member

AP

TORONTO – Raptors forward Serge Ibaka was suspended for Toronto’s game Friday night against Atlanta because of an altercation with a team staff member.

Coach Dwane Casey would not divulge details of the incident, which happened after Wednesday’s loss at Oklahoma City, but said Ibaka and the staffer have apologized to one another. Casey said the situation was “resolved.”

“It went over the limit and we’ve handled it,” Casey said.

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds this season, his second with the Raptors.

