Jets give GM Mike Maccagnan, coach Todd Bowles extensions

The New York Jets are choosing stability over a shake-up.

The team announced Friday it extended the contracts of general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles, keeping the pair for at least the next three seasons through 2020.

The extensions are for two years each, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contracts. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms.

“During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow,” acting owner and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “They are identifying, developing and getting productivity out of our players.

“I believe we are headed in the right direction.”

The announcement came two days before the Jets complete their season at New England. New York is 5-10 and will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year and the third under Maccagnan and Bowles.

“This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team toward sustained success,” Johnson said. “We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward.”

The decision is not a huge surprise, although there was growing speculation on Bowles’ future as he completed the third year of his original four-year deal. He is 20-27 during his tenure with the Jets, and could be looking at his second straight 5-11 season.